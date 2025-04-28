Mexico City, Apr 28 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri returned a card of two-over 73 in the final round to finish T-22 in LIV Golf Mexico City.

Joaquin Niemann registered his third victory of the season, rallying past two major champions with his mother in attendance for the first time outside of his native Chile.

Also Read | Former Pakistan Cricketers Shoaib Akhtar, Basit Ali's YouTube Channels Banned in India After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

The 26-year-old Niemann also earned an invite to the U.S. Open, thanks to the LIV Golf exemption he clinched with one tournament to go.

Niemann seemed to make it look easy this weekend, shooting 64-65 after an opening 68 on Friday.

Also Read | Liverpool Win Premier League 2024-25: Reds Clinch Record-Equalling 20th English League Title, Fans Celebrate.

He started the final round three shots behind second round leader Bryson DeChambeau, the Crushers GC captain, and two shots behind Ripper Captain Cameron Smith in the final group but outperformed both major winners, each of whom failed to break par on the par-71 layout.

With the victory, Niemann extended his season-long points lead and guaranteed his exemption into the U.S. Open, no matter what happens next week at LIV Golf Korea. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)