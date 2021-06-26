Cromwell (US), Jun 26 (PTI) Olympic-bound Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri missed the halfway cut at the Travelers Championship after carding 5-over 75 in the second round at the TPC River Highlands, here.

Lahiri, who is still searching for his maiden PGA Tour win, was unable to get many putts inside 10 feet to fall and paid the price for it.

He had two birdies against five bogeys and a double bogey in the second round.

Lahiri had a first round of even par 70.

The leader after the second round was Jason Day of Australia, who fired a stunning 62 despite playing with a stiff back.

Meanwhile, Korea's K.H. Lee brilliantly sank two eagles for the first time in a round on the PGA TOUR en route to a 6-under 64 which propelled him into contention at the halfway stage.

The 29-year-old Lee, who broke through for his first TOUR win at the AT&T Byron Nelson last month, rolled in a 33 feet putt for eagle on the par-5 13th hole and then chipped in for a two on the par-4 15th hole to post a career low 9-hole score of 29 after starting his day from the 10th tee.

His two-day score of 7-under 133 left him two shots behind Day.

Day, chasing a 13th career win and first since 2018, leads by one stroke from Bubba Watson (66) and Kramer Hickok (69), with joint overnight leader Satoshi Kodaira of Japan falling four strokes behind following a 72.

