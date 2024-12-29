Shenzhen (China), Dec 29 (PTI) India's Lakshya Sen delivered a dominant performance, outplaying rising French star Alex Lanier in straight games to finish third at the inaugural King Cup International Badminton Open here on Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Almora defeated Lanier 21-17 21-11, securing a handsome prize purse of around Rs. 36 lakh.

Lakshya had earlier lost in the semifinals to reigning world junior champion Hu Zhe'an of China, going down 19-21 19-21 in a closely contested match on Saturday.

In the third place play-off, Lakshya started strong, taking a 6-1 lead, but Lanier fought back to level the score at 10-10, eventually gaining a one-point advantage at the interval.

However, Lakshya regained control to move ahead 18-15 and grabbed three game points before sealing the opening game when Lanier went wide.

After the break, Lakshya continued with the momentum, establishing an 8-6 lead and quickly extending it to 15-8. He gained nine match points and wrapped up the victory when Lanier sent a shot long. PTI

