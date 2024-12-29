The South Africa national cricket team became the first side to reach the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final following their nail-biting two-wicket win over the Pakistan national cricket team during the first Test of the two-match series in Centurion. South Africa's victory has ensured there is only one place left to reach the grand finale of the ICC WTC 2023-25 cycle. The India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team are fighting for the second spot to reach the grand finale, which is scheduled to be played at Lord's next year. South Africa Qualifies for ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 Final; Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada Shine As Hosts Secure 2-Wicket Win Over Pakistan in 1st Test to Take 1-0 Lead in Series.

Team India and Australia are currently facing each other in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024

-25 The fourth Test of the five-match series is being played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The five-match Test series between India and Australia is level at 1-1. Following South Africa's thrilling win over Pakistan in Centurion, Australia and India remained in the same place in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings. Australia is ranked second with 106 points in 15 matches. Their PCT is 58.89. Meanwhile, India is placed third with 114 points in 17 matches. Their PCT is 55.88.

How Can Team India Reach the ICC WTC 2023–25 Final After South Africa’s Win Over Pakistan?

The Rohit Sharma-led side percentage slipped from 57.29 to 55.28 after the third Test match was drawn against the Australia national cricket team in Brisbane. In the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings, eight points are separating Australia and India (not considering the ongoing fourth Test). After the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, India's cycle will complete, whereas Australia will take on Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series. This means the fourth (Melbourne) and fifth (Sydney Test) against Australia have become very crucial for Team India, following South Africa's victory in the first Test against Pakistan.

If the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is drawn 2-2, India will end up at 55.26. Australia will need to lose to Sri Lanka by at least a 1-0 margin and India will qualify for the WTC finals. If India wins the five-match Test series 2-1, Australia needs to beat Sri Lanka by 1-0 or 2-0. Will India Be Handed Over-Rate Penalty After Day 4 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test Match? Will It Impact India's ICC WTC 2023-25 Final Chances?

If the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is drawn 1-1, India will finish at 53.51. Australia should lose 1-0 in Sri Lanka or draw 0-0. A 0-0 draw in Sri Lanka will leave Australia and India level on 53.51 PCT, but India will finish ahead based on more series wins in this cycle. If India suffers a series defeat by 1-2, they will end up on 51.75 and will be out of contention to reach the WTC 2023-25 final.

