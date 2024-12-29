Jamshedpur will be facing Kerala Blasters in their latest fixture in the Indian Super League this evening with the home side looking to break into the top six. With 18 points from 11 games, they currently occupy the 8th spot in the standings and head into this fixture on the back of a defeat suffered against East Bengal. Opponents Kerala Blasters were 10th and ended their three-game losing streak with a much-needed victory over Mohammedan. ISL 2024-25: Ryan Williams' Brace Helps Bengaluru FC Beat Chennaiyin FC In Six-Goal Thriller.

Pronay Halder and Ritwik Das will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for Jamshedpur. The club banks on the brilliance of Javi Hernandez to come up with the attacking solutions in the final third. Imran Khan and Sourav Das will shoulder the midfield responsibility while Stephen Eze is the main man in defence for the home side.

Hormipam Ruivah picked up his fourth yellow in the last game and is now suspended for Kerala Blasters for this tie. Ishan Pandit and Jesus Jimenez are major doubts for the game and it will be interesting to see if they will make the cut. Noah Sadaoui looks lively in the forward line and his presence will help the team come up with the goals.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Starting from a dismal position in the ISL points table, Jamshedpur FC will host Kerala Blasters. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium, Jamshedpur, India and it has a start time of 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match viewing options below. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live.

Where to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India and fans can watch theJamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. The live telecast viewing option can also be available on other Sports18 Network channels. Check Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters live streaming options below.

How to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters live streaming online for free. It will be a game featuring positive play from both the sides and expect the home side to triumph.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2024 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).