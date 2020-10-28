New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Shuttler Lakshya Sen who was due to play the SaarLorLux Open in Germany this week has pulled out of the event after his coach DK Sen tested positive for Covid-19.

Sen, his coach, and physio arrived in Saarbrucken on October 25 for the tournament where he is the defending champion and were advised to travel to Frankfurt for COVID testing.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted Wearing Expensive Hublot MP-09 Watch Worth Over Rs 1 Million in Latest Instagram Picture (See Post).

The reports were received on October 27 where Sen and his physio came COVID negative but his coach came positive (asymptomatic).

"So as to not hamper the functioning of the tournament and jeopardise the other players, Sen has pulled out of the event and informed the organisers," read the official statement.

Also Read | CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match 49 Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders Looking for Seventh Win Against Chennai Super Kings to Qualify for Playoffs.

Sen and his coach have requested another COVID test in order to determine their return date to India.

Sen's participation in this tournament, the Denmark Open, and 15 days of training at Peter Gade Academy have been funded by TOPS. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)