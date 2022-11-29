New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen on Tuesday jumped two spots to regain his career-best sixth position in the latest BWF World Rankings.

The 21-year-old from Almora, who had a stellar run this season, has 75,024 points from 23 tournaments.

Kidambi Srikanth and H S Prannoy remained static at world number 11 and 12 respectively.

Women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand broke into the top 20 by jumping two places to world number 19.

The pair, winner of bronze medal in Birmingham Commonwealth Games, has 46,020 points from 17 tournaments.

French Open and Commonwealth Games champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remained in the seventh spot in men's doubles.

Mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also remained at the 24th position.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who hasn't played any tournament since the Birmingham CWG due to an ankle injury, also stayed at the world number six position.

