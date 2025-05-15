Amsterdam, May 15 (AP) How exactly PSV Eindhoven leads the Eredivisie ahead of the last round on Sunday has left players and fans in disbelief.

Wild celebrations in PSV's stadium followed a 4-1 win over Heracles, helped by two first-half goals from United States midfielder Malik Tillman. All PSV supporters who stayed in their seats late Wednesday watched their cellphones for updates on fast-faltering leader Ajax's game at Groningen.

Then it came. Ajax gave up a goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time to draw 2-2 and extend its winless streak to four games that erased a nine-point lead in the Dutch standings.

Tillman and his teammates, including U.S. defender Sergiño Dest, cavorted around the field to share a euphoric moment for the defending Dutch champion.

Just like that, PSV's one-point deficit to Ajax in the live standings became a one-point lead with one more game on Sunday.

The magic number is “90+9” in the final week.

Last Sunday, PSV's title chance hung by a thread when it trailed by two goals after 10 minutes at third-placed Feyenoord. The score was tied before Noa Lang's goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time sealed a 3-2 win.

Ajax then slumped to a 3-0 loss at home to mid-table NEC Nijmegen, setting up more late drama Wednesday.

PSV, coached by former Ajax boss Peter Bosz, tops the standings for the first time since February in a title race that looked over three weeks ago.

A run of six straight wins for PSV put pressure on the storied Amsterdam club now looking at a historic season-ending collapse in 35-year-old coach Francesco Farioli's first season.

Farioli seemed to have ensured a renaissance season for Ajax after a chaotic 2023-24 that ended with no trophies and 35 points behind champion PSV.

On Sunday, PSV plays at Sparta Rotterdam, kicking off at the same time (2:30 p.m. local, 1230 GMT) as Ajax hosts Twente.

If there is a consolation for Ajax, both former European champions will finish in the top two places and go direct to the lucrative Champions League next season.

Only one will have a trophy to show for this season. (AP)

