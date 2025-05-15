Barcelona will be facing Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium with an eye on claiming the La Liga crown, as three points for the Catalonians is enough to crown them as the champions. Second-placed Real Madrid won their game against Mallorca to delay the inevitable, but Hansi Flick and his men would now be fully focused on their task, which is to get the better of Espanyol this evening. It has been an eventful season for the Catalonians and their brand of football has won admirers in Europe. They will feel they could should have been in the Champions League final as well, but a domestic double is a glorious achievement in itself. Opponents Espanyol are 16th and on a three-game losing streak. They will need to do well here to stop this Barcelona juggernaut. Espanyol versus Barcelona will be streamed on FanCode from 1:00 AM IST. La Liga 2024–25: Raphinha’s Breakthrough Season Key for Barcelona As It Nears Spanish League Title.

Pol Lozano has trained with the Espanyol first team and should be part of the match day squad and Omar El Hilali returns after a suspension. Brian Olivan is unfit and has been ruled out of the clash. Pol Lozano, Edu Exposito, and Urko Gonzalez will be part of the midfield three for the home side. Javi Puado is the central striker with Jofre Carreras and Roberto Fernandez on the wings.

Barcelona have Jules Kounde, Marc Casado, Marc Bernal, and Pablo Torre missing in action due to fitness issues. Ferran Torres is set to play the target man upfront with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha on the wings. Dani Olmo is set to be the pick for the playmaker role while Frenkie de Jong and Pedri form the double pivot in central midfield. El Clasico Result: Kylian Mbappe’s Hat-Trick in Vain As Barcelona Run Riot in 4–3 Victory Over Real Madrid in La Liga 2024–25 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When is Espanyol vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

League leaders Barcelona will take on Espanyol in La Liga 2024-25 on Friday, May 16. The Espanyol vs Barcelona match will be played at the

RCDE Stadium in Barcelona and it will start at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Espanyol vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, La Liga 2024-25 does not have an official broadcast partner in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Espanyol vs Barcelona live telecast on any TV channel. For Espanyol vs Barcelona online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Espanyol vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

FanCode is the official La Liga live streaming partner. Fans in India thus can watch the Espanyol vs Barcelona live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass for Rs 19. Barcelona should claim an easy win here enroute a brilliant title victory.

