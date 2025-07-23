Kolar (Karnataka), Jul 23 (PTI) Two sets of back-to-back birdies and another late birdie saw a resurgent Neha Tripathi take a one-shot lead in the 10th Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Zion Hills Golf County course.

Neha, who was the runner-up last week in the ninth leg, had five birdies against two bogeys in a round of 3-under 69 which gave her a one-shot lead over Durga Nittur (70).

The only other player other than Neha and Durga to get a score of par or better was Ridhima Dilawari, who shot even par 72 and it included two birdies in the last four holes in the first round.

Neha, who is just getting back to form after being ridden with injuries over the past year, had back-to-back birdies on the second and the third, and parred the other six holes on the front nine.

She began the back nine with two straight bogeys but picked three birdies on the 14th, 15th, and 17th.

Durga birdied the fourth and the fifth and then had two each of birdies and bogeys on the back nine.

Ridhima had three birdies and three bogeys in her even par round, as she continues to seek her first win of the season.

Three players, Amandeep Drall, Nayanika Sanga and Seher Atwal were tied for fourth with 73 each, while Lavanya Jadon (74) was seventh. Rhea Jha and Oviya Reddi were tied for eighth with cards of 75.

Kriti Chowhan, last week's winner Jasmine Shekar, Gauri Karhade and amateur Saanvi Somu were tied for tenth place with cards of 4-over 76 each.

It was a rough day for Sneha Singh, a two-time winner this year, and Vani Kapoor, the winner of four titles this season.

Sneha Singh had two late birdies on the 15th and the 17th but also had two bogeys and three double bogeys. She was -19

Vani had a round of 7-over 79 with just one birdie and eight bogeys and was T-23.

