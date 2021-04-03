Rancho Mirage (US), Apr 3 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok battled hard to pick up three birdies in a five-hole stretch in the second round and make the cut at the ANA Inspiration golf tournament here.

Aditi was tied 59th after 36 holes.

The 23-year-old Indian star, a three-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, made the cut at ANA Inspiration for the second time, the first being in 2017 when she was T-42.

Aditi, who shot one-over 73 in the first round was in danger of making an early exit after the front nine of the second round. She bogeyed third, fifth and ninth and was four-over for the tournament when the projected cut was one-over.

Aditi fought back superbly with birdies on 13th, 16th and 17th to get back to even for the day and get to one-over for the tournament.

Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit added 69 to her first round 66 to continue to lead by one shot in what is her fourth time at the ANA Inspiration, including trips as an amateur.

Chasing Tavatanakit are at least eight Major champions at five-under or better.

Shanshan Feng, playing only her second competitive round since November 2019, continued her good form with six birdies and is placed solo second.

Making it great for Thai golf was Moriya Jutanugarn who lies in third place at seven-under. She seeks to join her sister Ariya as a Major winner. Ariya (75) is T-38.

Charley Hull, who finished with a birdie and a second 69, is tied fourth at six-under alongside Major champion Anna Nordqvist.

Lying tied 6th at five-under are Olympic champion and seven-time Major winner, Inbee Park, two-time Major winners Lydia Ko and Jin Young Ko, 2018 and 2020 AIG Women's Open winners, Georgia Hall and Sophia Popov and ANA Inspiration's defending champion, Mirim Lee.

