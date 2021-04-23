Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 23 (ANI): Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC have handed a one-year extension to experienced goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani, the club announced on Friday. The Goa-born custodian has penned a new deal till the end of the 2021-22 season.

"I have now spent two years with the club and I am really happy here. I know the club and the people involved pretty well and it was an easy decision for me to extend my time with Hyderabad FC," said Kattimani after putting pen to paper.

The experienced 31-year-old has been with Hyderabad FC since its inception and became the first choice under the bar for Manolo Marquez in the recently concluded ISL season.

"He is a very good keeper. He is not just good with his shot-stopping but is also very calm with his feet. He is confident playing out from the back and is a really good fit for our system," said Manolo.

With 59 ISL appearances to date, Kattimani was a crucial member of the Hyderabad FC squad that finished fifth in the league last season, and coach Manolo believes his experience will be key in the upcoming season.

"We have a really young squad at HFC and we need players with experience like Kattimani. He is an excellent keeper, a great person and is happy to help youngsters out in the team and we are happy to retain his services for another season," added Manolo.

In the 2020-21 ISL season, Kattimani kept six clean sheets in 14 games, conceding less than a goal a game and will now lend his experience to Hyderabad FC for another season. (ANI)

