New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The Shooting League of India (SLI) is gearing up for its much-awaited debut, and NRAI President Kalikesh Singh Deo sees it as a defining moment for the sport. With a strong focus on visibility, fan engagement, and grassroots expansion, the league aims to elevate shooting to a whole new level, both nationally and globally.

"I was very clear from the start, given the consistent success of Indian shooting, not just at the Olympics or the Asian Games, but also through strong performances at World Cups and World Championships over the past five years -- a league was the natural next step. Especially since no franchise-based model like this exists globally, we knew we had to make it happen," he said as quoted by a press release from SLI.

"I'm thrilled with the response, particularly from athletes--both domestic and international--as well as potential franchises, sponsors, and broadcasters. It's been a tremendous journey so far," he added.

According to Kalikesh, the league aims to give shooters the recognition and eventually reach the grassroots, and said, "We want to ensure our athletes -- both domestic and international -- have the platform to become household names and stars. Shooting as a sport deserves far greater visibility, and this league will help make that happen."

"We want this league to eventually reach the grassroots -- from the national to the state, district, and even block levels in the years to come. Once the league takes off, I believe its popularity will speak for itself. Shooting is already one of the fastest-growing sports, and this league will help lead that movement forward," he added.

Talking about the fans, Kalikesh said, "We want our fans to actively engage with the sport, the athletes, and the franchises. To make that happen, we need to leverage technology, embrace innovation, and even explore virtual reality if needed. The goal is to fully immerse fans in every shot and ensure they rally behind shooting -- one of India's most successful sports." (ANI)

