Jannik Sinner Astronomer Viral News Fact Check: Has World No. 1 Tennis Star Announced Termination of Contract Amid Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal? Know Truth

Has Jannik Sinner terminated his contract with Astronomer after CEO Andy Byron's Coldplay kiss cam scandal? The software company recently made the news after its CEO, Andy Byron, was seen romantically hugging HR head Kristin Cabot on the kiss cam of a Coldplay concert in Boston earlier this month. The video of the two sharing an intimate moment went viral and it spread like wildfire, drawing reactions and also re-enactments from several sources. Jannik Sinner recently attained a memorable achievement in his career when he won the Wimbledon 2025 title, beating Carlos Alcaraz in a sensational final at the Centre Court. It was his first Wimbledon title and with this, he now has four Grand Slam titles to his name. SportsCenter Anchors Gary Striewski and Randy Scott Hilariously Re-Enact Viral Coldplay Concert Kiss Cam Moment Featuring Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot (Watch Video).

Recently, a news story started doing the rounds claiming Jannik Sinner terminating his contract with Astronomer after CEO Andy Byron's Coldplay kiss cam controversy. "I don’t work with family traitors. Women deserve respect!" was the quote attributed to the world no 1 tennis star, as it was claimed that he had announced the termination of his contract with the US-based software company. Well, this has also gone viral among the fans, with many lauding the Italian for pulling off such a move. However, read below to check the truth behind this. Jannik Sinner Rehires Fitness Coach Umberto Ferrara, Who Was Previously Fired Over Role in Doping Case.

Viral Post Claiming Jannik Sinner Terminated Astronomer Contract After CEO's Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy

Another Similar Claim

Has Jannik Sinner Terminated Astronomer Contract After CEO Andy Byron's Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy? Here's The Truth

Well, the truth is far from what is being claimed. Jannik Sinner did not and does not have any contract with Astronomer in the first place and there's no credible evidence to suggest that he had one. Hence, there's no question of him terminating his contract with Astronomer after CEO Andy Byron's Coldplay kiss cam controversy. Moreover, there's also a rumour doing the rounds on social media stating that Andy Byron allegedly offered Jannik Sinner a contract worth $24 million, but there has been no credible source to verify this as well and there have been no mainstream or authoritative news sources backing the same.

The Italian surely does have a lot of endorsement deals, but Astronomer is not one of them. Among Jannik Sinner's official sponsorships are Nike, Head, Rolex, Gucci, Alfa Romeo, Lavazza, Parmigiano Reggiano, and Technogym. Recently, he entered into a partnership with La Roche-Posay, a French skincare brand for photoprotection awareness.

Fact check

Claim : Jannik Sinner terminated his Astronomer contract after CEO Andy Byron was caught in Coldplay kiss cam scandal. Conclusion : Jannik Sinner does not have any contract with Astronomer and there is no credible evidence to prove that. Full of Trash Clean

