Leeds, Mar 25 (AP) The stadium of English Premier League club Leeds was evacuated because of a security threat that led to the arrest of a man on Friday.

Elland Road, its offices and the club shop were closed as police carried out checks after Leeds received a threat via social media.

West Yorkshire Police said a 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. The force said earlier that officers attended Elland Road “following reports of a security threat to the premises."

The Premier League is on hold this week because of international matches.

Leeds' next game is at Arsenal on April 1. (AP) AM

