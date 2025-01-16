Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has expressed his excitement about returning to the field and making every moment count in the upcoming Legend 90 League, slated to be played in February 2025.

Dhawan, who will represent Delhi Royals in the Legend 90 League, is elated to be back on the field.

"I'm super excited to share some big news with you all. This season of Legend 90 League, I'll be playing for the Delhi Royals. I'm all set to bring my legendary form to the field and make every moment count. Thank you to my fans for the continued support," said Dhawan as quoted by the Legend 90 League press release.

Meanwhile, Delhi Royals have bolstered its lineup with the inclusion of new players following the recently concluded players' draft for the Legend 90 League. The team, already headlined by cricketing stalwarts like Dhawan and Ross Taylor, welcomes a host of talented players to its ranks.

The latest additions include Jerome Taylor and Denesh Ramdin from the West Indies, Danushka Gunathilaka from Sri Lanka, and Indian cricketers Sumit Narwal, Parvinder Awana, Sharad Lumba, Lakhwinder Singh, and Rajwinder Singh.

The newly added players bring a perfect mix of international experience and domestic expertise to the team, ensuring Delhi Royals' readiness for the Legend 90 League. The draft ceremony also saw the unveiling of the Delhi Royals' jersey.

Delhi Royals are poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming edition of the League.

Speaking about the newly added players, Devender Kadyan, chairman of Mannat Group said, "The addition of these talented players enhances the depth and versatility of our squad. With a blend of cricketing legends and promising domestic players, Delhi Royals are ready to take on the challenge."

Echoing the enthusiasm, Mannat Group representative Mandeep Malik said, "Our team represents the pride and determination of Delhi. With players like Dhawan, Taylor, and the newly added stars, we are confident that Delhi Royals will deliver exceptional performances and captivate cricket fans in the Legend 90 League."

Last month, Delhi Royals unveiled their official logo, a stunning depiction of an armour shield symbolizing strength, resilience, and valour. Designed to reflect the team's fighting spirit and commitment to excellence, the shield represents the Royals' readiness to take on challenges with determination, the press release added.

Legend 90 is an exhilarating cricket tournament that unites legendary players in an innovative and fast-paced 90-ball format. This unique league is a celebration of cricket's finest icons, bringing them back to the field to relive the glory and excitement they once created.

The League will feature franchises and showcase the skills of legendary players. With its dynamic format and participation from iconic cricketers, the Legend 90 League promises to be a spectacular sporting extravaganza. (ANI)

