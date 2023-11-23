Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 23 (ANI): Despite a heroic effort from Lendl Simmons (99), Gujarat Giants registered a thrilling three-run win over Bhilwara Kings in the fourth match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) being played at the JSCA Cricket Stadium, Ranchi on Wednesday.

Countering Chris Gayle's explosive knock in the first inning, his former Caribbean teammate Lendl Simmons did exceptionally well to dominate the game but went down till the last ball of the match. This is the Gujarat Giants' second win in the league.

Also Read | India Would Have Won World Cup If Final Happened in Kolkata or Mumbai, Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Watch Video).

Earlier, Bhilwara Kings won the toss and decided to field first. Jacques Kallis (14), in order to accelerate the pace of run flow was found short of his crease with 33/1 on the board.

Meanwhile, at the other end, Chris Gayle continued to exploit opposition bowling attacks and targeted pace attack Ryan Sidebottom for 25 runs in the sixth over. His aggression was controlled by Rahul Sharma when he trapped him LBW and reduced the side's total at 91/2.

Also Read | Former West Indies Cricketer Marlon Samuels Banned For Six Years Due to Breaching Emirates Cricket Broad Anti-Corruption Code.

Gayle hammered 52 runs off 27 balls. The next over witnessed the dismissal of well-settled batter Richard Levi (28) who became the victim of Jessel Karia as the scorecard read 97/3.

Thereafter, Irish batter Kevin O'Brien (11) again failed to deliver putting his team into the backfoot on 113/4. The departure of Parthiv Patel (8) added more misery to the team as half of the team went back at 121.

A little 29-run partnership between Abhishek Jhunjhunwala and unbeaten Chirag Khurana drove the team to 150 before the previous one was out for 24. With Chirag Khurana (24) and unbeaten Rajat Bhatia Gujarat Giants amassed 172/6 in the stipulated twenty overs. Jessal Karia (2/16) and Rahul Sharma (2/25) shared two wickets each.

While chasing down the target of 173, Bhilwara Kings openers - Solomon Mire (8) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (1) were accounted to Rayad Emrit with 14/2 on the board.

Both the new batters - Lendl Simmons and Robin Bist compensated for the initial blow with a partnership of 45 runs. But in the eighth over, Sarabjit Ladda provided the breakthrough for Gujarat Giants in the form of Robin Bisht (18), taking the score to 59/3.

Meanwhile, Simmons completed his half-century in 34 balls but at the other end, wicketkeeper batter Pinal Shah (16) didn't stay for long and left the side at 93/4. Struggling with his form Yusuf Pathan (5) was the next one to go who fell prey to Shreesanth with a score of 110/5.

Later, skipper Irfan Pathan (9), who was the hero of the last match was bowled by Bhatia which added more woes to the team for 140/6. With the dismissal of Chris Bernwall (1) by Ishwar Chaudhary in the very next over, the Giants smelt the win

But yet another partnership of 28 runs between Simmons and Jessel Karia took the game to the last ball of the match. Bowler Sreesanth aptly defended the 14 runs needed to win in the last over as Bhilwara Kings were restricted to 167/7.

Unbeaten Simmons went one short of his ton by hitting 12 boundaries and three beyond the fence in 61 balls stay. Jessel added 10 runs. Rayad Emrit (2/30) and Ishwar Chaudhary (2/32) clinched two wickets each. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)