Paris, Apr 6 (AP) Li lle moved into third place in the French league after a 3-1 victory over a faltering Marseille.

The win took Lille above Monaco on goal difference and to within a point of second-placed Brest. It has not lost a league game at home since September.

Also Read | ISL 2023-24: Northeast United FC Take On Struggling Kerala Blasters FC at Home.

Jonathan David opened the scoring from the penalty spot after 53 minutes to take his season tally to 15, second only to Kylian Mbappé in the Ligue 1 scoring chart.

Rémy Cabella made it two, and although Ismaily's own goal gave Marseille a glimmer of hope, Gabriel Gudmundsson restored Lille's two-goal advantage in the 83rd.

Also Read | International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2024 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Know About the Global Event That Emphasises on Power of Sport To Drive Social Change.

It was Marseille's third league defeat in a row, its worst run this season.

The south coast club remained in seventh place, above Reims and Rennes on goal difference, although both have a game in hand.

Marseille's record away from home against the six teams above it in Ligue 1 reads played six, lost six. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)