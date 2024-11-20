Star footballer Lionel Messi has already set multiple records for club and country. Now with an assist in the Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup Qualifier match, the 37-year-old equals the record for the most assists in international football. Landon Donovan of the USA National Football Team held the record for most assists. Messi now has 58 assists in international football matches. Argentina 1–0 Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Lautaro Martinez Nets Match-Winning Goal To Secure Three Points for Lionel Messi and Co.

Lionel Messi Equals Record for Most Assists in International Football

Assist number 58 for Messi. 👀 Tied with Landon Donovan for most assists in men's international soccer history. pic.twitter.com/rmGzqoF9et — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)