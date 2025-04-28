London [UK], April 28 (ANI): The Red side of Merseyside erupted in celebration as Liverpool FC clinched their 20th English league title with a commanding 5-1 victory over North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.

Goals from midfielders Cody Gakpo and Alexis Mac Allister, alongside strikes from forward Luis Diaz and the ever-reliable Egyptian King, Mohamed Salah, powered the Reds to their second Premier League title, marking their first since the historic triumph in 2020. Tottenham's only consolation came from Dominic Solanke.

With four games still remaining in the season, Liverpool secured the top spot in the Premier League table, sitting comfortably with 82 points after today's emphatic win.

This title win comes in the very first season under new manager Arne Slot, who took over the reins following the departure of Jurgen Klopp in 2024. Klopp, who spent eight legendary years at the club, leaves behind a legacy of silverware and unforgettable moments--his successor now writing the next glorious chapter in Liverpool's storied history.

Despite dramatic exits from other competitions across England and Europe, Liverpool held on to their nerves in the league, making them arguably the best club in England following their win today.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's talisman Salah, is also expected to grab the Premier League Golden Boot, as he has 28 goals under his belt.

He is also set to become the highest assist provider in the Premier League this season, with 18 assists to his name currently.

Earlier this month, club captain Virgil van Dijk, along with Salah, signed a new contract, extending their stay with the club.

VVD joined the club back in January 2018 from Southampton and quickly established himself as one of the world's elite defenders. He took up the captain's armband for the club after Englishman Jordan Henderson left the club in the summer of 2023.

While Salah has solidified himself as a Liverpool legend after being transferred to the club from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

