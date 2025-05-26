Londdon, May 26 (AP) It was a day for trophy parades in English soccer on Monday as fans of Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Arsenal Women celebrated their teams winning titles this season.

Thousands of supporters gathered outside Emirates Stadium in north London to watch Arsenal's players lift the Women's Champions League trophy after they returned from Lisbon, where they beat Barcelona 1-0 in the final on Saturday.

Also Read | PBKS vs MI Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Get Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of Indian Premier League Match 69.

Donning shirts with "Champions 25' on the back, Arsenal's players — some wearing sunglasses despite the gray sky — were introduced individually onto a stage to the backdrop of cheers.

Over in south London, a bus containing Palace players wound through the streets on its long route to the team's Selhurst Park home as the club paraded the FA Cup — the first major trophy in its 119-year history.

Also Read | Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Palace beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final on May 17.

In Liverpool city centre, tens of thousands of fans were expected to attend Liverpool's trophy parade throughout the afternoon after the team won the Premier League for a record-tying 20th top-flight championship title. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)