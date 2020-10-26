Liverpool [UK], October 26 (ANI): Liverpool defender Fabinho believes that the side needs to avoid complacency in their Premier League title defence.

Liverpool had won the 2019-20 Premier League title and as a result, the side picked up its first domestic crown in 30 years.

The side is currently at the second position in the 2020-21 Premier League standings. The Reds although were handed a 7-2 drubbing by Aston Villa.

"Klopp said that what we've achieved at the club up until now is very important, but given the squad we've got, we can do a lot more. We need to forget and block out that people are saying: 'They've already won the Champions League and the Premier League', and aim to meet our objective, which is to continue winning and being one of the best teams in the world," the official website of Liverpool quoted Fabinho as saying.

"Our players and the leaders in the group are always pushing each other, helping each other out, not allowing anyone to relax. That's important at this moment in time. Even though we're a team that has been hugely successful, we need to be pushing each other on to win more things," he added.

Liverpool has bolstered its ranks with the arrivals of Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Kostas Tsimikas.

Speaking on these newcomers, Fabinho said: "Our squad is very strong but we know that the signing of quality players is a plus for the team," he said. "Thiago's arrival will be really positive and he's a player coming from an exceptional season at Bayern Munich last year."

Liverpool will next take on Midtjylland on Tuesday in a Champions League fixture and then the side will return to Premier League with a game against West Ham on Saturday, October 31. (ANI)

