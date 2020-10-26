Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Kings XI Punjab in match 46 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 26, 2020 (Monday). KKR currently occupy the final playoff spot but a win for Kings XI Punjab could see the two-time champions drop into the bottom half. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020 clash can scroll down below. KKR vs KXIP Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 46.

Kolkata Knight Riders ended their losing run last time around when they defeated Delhi Capitals by 59 runs to maintain the distance between them and the other playoff spot chasing teams. Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab kept their top-four finish hopes alive by defending a total of 127 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The winner of this game will have an advantage in the playoff race. KKR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab.

