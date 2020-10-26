Jofra Archer left everyone in ahttp://cms.letsly.in/sports/2108709-2108709.htmlwe with his spectacular fielding effort during Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match in Dream11 Indian Premier League. Standing at the third-man boundary, the England start timed his jump to perfection and took a breathtaking one-handed catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan. Archer’s heroics enthralled fans as they heaped praises on the RR speedster. Joining the bandwagon, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also lauded the Barbados-born cricketer but in a hilarious manner. Taking to his Twitter page, the former Mumbai Indians captain opined that Archer seemed like changing a light bulb. Jofra Archer Takes Breathtaking One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Ishan Kishan.

“Woh catch dekh kar aisa laga ki @JofraArcher apne ghar ka bulb badal raha hai (Seeing that catch, I thought that Archer is changing his house bulb),” the 48-year-old tweeted. The comment section of the post got flooded in no time as fans were left in splits. Jofra Archer Imitates Jasprit Bumrah’s Bowling Action Ahead of RR vs MI IPL 2020 Match.

View Tweet:

Woh catch dekh kar aisa laga ki @JofraArcher apne ghar ka bulb 💡 badal raha hai. 🤯#RRvMI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians posted 195/6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi thanks to significant contributions from Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and a fiery half-century from Hardik Pandya. However, the massive total didn’t prove to be enough as Ben Stokes registered a fiery half-century, helping his side recorded an eight-wicket triumph.

With this victory, the Men in Pink just didn’t maintain their hopes of making to the top four but also knocked out Chennai Super Kings of the playoff race. On the other hand, Mumbai remained at the top position despite a loss and will be raring to win their next game to seal a playoff berth.

