Amsterdam [Netherlands], October 22 (ANI): Ajax manager Erik ten Hag said Liverpool were vulnerable during the Champions League clash but his side failed to make the most of that.

Ajax witnessed a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the Champions League here on Thursday.

Also Read | El Clasico 2020: Here's All You Need Know About Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21.

"It would have been a big bonus if we had taken one or more points. I think Liverpool were vulnerable. Unfortunately, we didn't make the most of that," Goal.com quoted ten Hag as saying.

Both teams gave each other a tough competition but a first-half own goal by Nicolas Tagliafico proved enough for Liverpool to claim a win. Also, Liverpool were without Virgil van Dijk, who sustained a knee injury during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Everton.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for CSK vs MI IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The manager further stated: "We were unlucky. We performed well collectively. We were convincing, but that last one percent was missing - we didn't score even though we created many chances. That's the story of this game, I think." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)