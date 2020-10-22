Barcelona and Real Madrid are all set to take on each other in this El Classico 2020, which means this will be an away game for the Real Madrid. The match will be held at the Camp Nou and the mouth-watering game will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Both teams have lost their away games in the La Liga 2020. Barcelona is placed on number nine of the La Liga 2020 points table with seven points. Barcelona lost to Getafe as they have lost 1-0. Whereas Real Madrid lost to Cadiz and the Los Blancos lost the game by 0-1. Madrid is currently placed on number three of the points table with 10 points in their kitty. Lionel Messi Want Antoine Griezmann Out of Barcelona, PSG Interested in French Footballer: Reports.

When and where is the El Clasico 2020 game happening?

The El Clasico 2020 game between Lionel Messi's Barcelona and Real Madrid is happening on October 24, Saturday. As mentioned above, the game will be held at the Camp Nou, which is the home ground for the Catalan Giants.

What time does the El Clasico 2020 match begin?

The match between El Clasico game between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be scheduled at 7.30 pm IST.

Which channel will live telecast of Barcelona vs Real Madrid in India?

Sadly there is no live broadcast for La Liga on Indian TV channels this season.

Where will the El Clasico 2020-21 be streamed live online?

However, here is a piece of good news for the fans in India. The official Facebook page of the La Liga will be live streaming of the game.

The La Liga 2020-21 match will bring out the epic battle between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The two teams are known for their epic rivalry which brings out the best from both teams.

