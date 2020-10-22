Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are all set to take on each other in the 41st game of the IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians is placed on number three of the IPL 2020 points table wand will be looking to seal a spot on the playoffs. The Mumbai Indians enter the game with a defeat after the Super Over got tied and KXIP walked away with the last laugh. Whereas Chennai Super Kings have a very slim chance of qualifying in the playoffs and thus the team would be wanting to give their best in the remaining games. Now, let’s have a look at the weather and the pitch report of the game. IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo Will Fly Back to Home Due to Groin Injury, Missed Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh But Must Respect Decisions, Says CSK CEO.

The weather will be around 30 degree Celcius at the start of the match and is expected to remain the same. But as the game progresses, the temperature will drop by a degree or so and is expected to reduce by a degree. By 9 pm local time the weather will be around 28 degrees Celcius. By 10 PM local time the weather will be around 27 degrees Celcius. Since the precipitation level shows nil, there's obviously no chance for the Rain Gods to hamper the game.

Pitch Report:

Now, this the pitch that has given us a high-scoring game and is touted to be as the batting paradise. Only the Sunrisers Hyderabad, all teams have touched the 200-runs landmark while batting at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Nothing much is expected to change for the two teams.

