Berlin [Germany], September 28 (ANI): FC Union Berlin on Monday announced that Liverpool's Loris Karius has joined them on a season-long loan.

"FC Union Berlin have signed 27-year-old goalkeeper Loris Karius on loan from Liverpool until the end of the season," the club said in a statement.

Also Read | CSK Remove Suresh Raina's Name From Official Website, Batsman Unlikely to Re-join Chennai Super Kings Squad for IPL 2020.

Karius, who has been training with Jurgen Klopp's squad during the build-up to 2020-21, had spent the previous two years with Besiktas, making 67 appearances for the Turkish club over the course of the loan stay.

After signing for Union Berlin, Karius said he is looking forward to the new opportunity.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Funny Memes Surface on Twitter After Mumbai Indians Captain Is Dismissed for Just 8 Runs in RCB vs MI IPL 2020 Match.

"I'm looking forward to my new opportunity in Berlin and I'm happy to be playing in the Bundesliga again. Union is a special club, one that has earned a great deal of respect, not just by promotion to the Bundesliga. I would like to play my part in this positive development and help to achieve the great goal of staying in the Bundesliga," the club's official website quoted Karius as saying.

Oliver Ruhnert, Director of Professional Football at Union Berlin said: "The signing of Loris Karius means we have secured a goalkeeper with great national and international experience. His strengths are well known, so we are pleased to be in an excellent position in this important role of the team from our perspective. For Loris it offers the chance to focus again on the Bundesliga in a stable environment and to try to stay in the league with Union." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)