Rohit Sharma was trolled on social media after getting out for run-a-ball eight runs during Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match. Rohit smashed a six during his eight-ball stay at the crease but failed to make a big score and was dismissed in the second over of Mumbai Indians’ chase against RCB in Indian Premier League season 13. The MI captain was out trying to hit Washington Sundar for a maximum in the fourth delivery of the second over of Mumbai Indians’ chase. RCB vs MI Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

The team India white-ball cricket vice-captain started the chase well for Mumbai and scored a six off Isuru Udana’s first over. But he was out in the very next over after playing three consecutive dot balls in Sundar’s over. Mumbai Indians have been asked to chase 202 runs by RCB after the former had won the toss and asked Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat first. Take a look at some reactions. Virat Kohli Funny Memes Go Viral After RCB Captain’s Yet Another Poor Outing, Scores 3 off 11 Balls in RCB vs MI Dream11 IPL 2020.

Fans After Rohit Sharma Gets Out

People who made Rohit Sharma as a captain in Dream 11 #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/XOKCqarEX4 — 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) September 28, 2020

Rohit Holding His Fans? Cheeky

Rohit holding his fans pic.twitter.com/OgLeBDZpRC — ᴠɪʀᴀᴛ ᴠᴇʀɪʏᴀɴ (@White___Devil18) September 28, 2020

RCB Fans Trying to Get Rohit Out Under 30 Runs

Rohit out under 30 pic.twitter.com/K1EfeENS5p — Shivam Dube FC💥 (@mausiquiii) September 28, 2020

Rohit Sharma in IPL 2020?

Mumbai Indians Fans After Rohit Sharma Gets Out

I think I'm Rohit sharma's fan 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qstm6Ylce1 — Izna (@iz_naaah) September 28, 2020

Rohit Sharma vs RCB

Rohit Sharma V RCB | Best batsman in the world | pic.twitter.com/3iLGb86TTi — Alex Runar LAHK 🔴 (@SayNoToMediocre) September 28, 2020

MI Fans After Rohit Sharma's Dismissal

Meanwhile, RCB posted 201 runs on the scoreboard with Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal hitting half-centuries. Finch hit 52 from 35 deliveries with seven boundaries and one maximum. He shared a vital 81-run opening stand with Padikkal (54) and gave RCB a flying start before De Villiers smashed a 23-ball fifty to help RCB cross the 200-run mark.

