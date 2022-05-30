London [UK], May 30 (ANI): The sensational solo run and goal by Mohamed Salah against Manchester City has been voted as the Premier League 2021/2022 Goal of the Season.

The Liverpool star won the award after showing sublime skill and strength to weave past three players, before twisting and turning past a fourth and drilling a shot beyond Ederson from a tight angle with his right foot.

Salah's goal came in the 2-2 draw at Anfield in October and received the most combined votes by the public and a panel of football experts, topping a shortlist that featured each of the season's Budweiser Goal of the Month winners plus one standout strike from May.

It completes a hat-trick of end-of-season Premier League awards for the Egyptian, who also won the Golden Boot for the most goals and the Playmaker prize for providing the highest number of assists. (ANI)

