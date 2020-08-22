London, Aug 22 (AP) Former Sweden midfielder Freddie Ljungberg has quit as assistant coach of Arsenal, the English club said Saturday.

The 43-year-old Ljungberg took the decision because he wanted to “progress my management experience” after two years at the club where he also played from 1998-2007.

He returned to Arsenal in June 2018 in a coaching capacity, firstly with the under-23 team and then with the seniors. Ljungberg also had a month as caretaker manager between the firing of Unai Emery and the hiring of Mikel Arteta last December.

“We're really sad to see Freddie leave as we know how much he loves Arsenal," technical director Edu said.

"However, we know he has had various opportunities over the last 12 months and stuck to the job at Arsenal.

“Now he has the opportunity to consider other options, and it makes sense for his career at this time.”

Ljungberg has helped young players like Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson, Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock transition to Arsenal's first team.

“I know I'll be facing him on the touchline in the future,” Arteta said of Ljungberg. (AP)

