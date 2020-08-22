Chandigarh, August 22: The Haryana government on Saturday announced the launch of a scheme wherein a financial incentive of Rs 5 lakh in advance would be given to players who qualify for the Olympics and Paralympic Games.

On the request of the Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar approved the scheme that aims to benefit players preparing for the Olympics in 2021. Mary Kom Dreams of Winning Gold Medal for India in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Expressing his gratitude, the Sports Minister said that earlier the players were given an incentive of Rs 15 lakh once they had participated in the Olympics and Paralympic Games whereas they needed the money while preparing for the international competitions.

Hence, the scheme was devised to give Rs 5 lakh as advance to each participant and the remaining amount once they returned from these competitions. 2020 Tokyo Olympics New Dates: Summer Olympic Games Reportedly to Be Held From July 23, 2021.

The Minister said that the Haryana government will bring many other schemes to help sportspersons before the Olympics.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 08:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).