New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Logistical issues at the National Games have left swimmers and officials grappling with inadequate arrangements, as their accommodations are located far away from the venue in Haldwani, resulting in lengthy travel time exacerbated by road blockages due to rescheduled triathlon events.

The aquatics events are scheduled from January 29 to February 4.

"Are the National Games supposed to be a pinnacle of Indian sports performance or a circus to serve political agendas subservient to athletes well-being. Do clarify @IndiaSports @mansukhmandviya @PMOIndia," the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) tweeted.

Monal Chokshi, SFI's secretary-general, criticised the handling of the situation, saying, "All our concerns were falling on deaf ears. It's only after creating a ruckus that attempts are being made to solve the issue," he told PTI on Monday.

Swimmers have been provided with an official accommodation in Corbett and Bhimtal, which are about 1.5 to 2 hours away from the aquatics venue, while officials were initially stationed in Nainital, 1.5 hours in the opposite direction. This has resulted in a cumulative daily travel time of up to five hours.

Compounding the issue, triathlon events, which were originally set to start on February 6, were preponed to January 28 and are causing road blockages near the aquatics venue.

Swimmers reported waiting for up to two hours before gaining access to the practice site.

"Athletes have been put up in places like Corbett, Bhimtal which are two hours travel time. And obviously narrow roads, cold hilly weather, so they will be pretty stiff, they will face challenges to perform," Chokshi said.

"Athletes need time to warm up their bodies to avoid injuries and there are road blockages because of triathlon events, which were preponed from February 6... so the swimmers are unable to reach the pool. Even the official cars are not allowed to go by.

"If we are to begin the events at 9am and the roads are blocked for some other events then how do we start on time?" Chokshi questioned.

The triathlon, an endurance race combining swimming, cycling, and running, is scheduled to continue until January 30, further complicating travel for the athletes.

PTI's repeated calls to reach out to the Games Technical Conduct Committee for comments went unanswered.

Apart from aquatics and triathlon, Haldwani will host football (January 29-Feb 7), kho kho (Jan 28-Feb 1), wushu (Jan 29-Feb 1), taekwondo (February 5-8), fencing (February 9-13) and mordern pentathlon (Feb 8-13).

The Games will officially be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dehradun on Tuesday.

