Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], February 20 (ANI): The action of the second season of Prime Volleyball League has shifted to Hyderabad and all eyes will be on the all-important encounter between the defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts and the Calicut Heroes. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far.

The two teams will lock horns at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, where both the teams will be looking to continue their winning momentum.

Also Read | T20 WC 2023. 10.5: Leah Paul to Smriti Mandhana 4 Runs, India Women 70/1 – Latest Tweet by India Women Cricket Team.

Speaking on the eve of the match, Kolkata Thunderbolts' Attacker Rahul K said he is looking to keep the winning form going. He said, "It feels great that we won our first three matches. The win has given the team a morale booster ahead of our next match and we want to make it four out of four and extend that winning streak."

Meanwhile, team captain and middle-blocker Ashwal Rai spoke on the fierce battle that the team will up against the Calicut Heroes. He said, "We have a strong team going into the match. We have to focus and improve from the mistakes that we made earlier. We cannot repeat those mistakes else it will cost us the game."

Also Read | Is India Women vs Ireland Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

"We have to work hard to win the game. Both teams are equally strong and unbeaten and will give their best, while fans will witness high-octane action. We are focusing on our strengths and not worrying about the opposition. We know what we need to do and we will keep our focus on that in the match. It is important for us to win and continue the momentum," he added.

Pawan Kumar Patodia, Chairman and Principal owner of the Kolkata Thunderbolts also spoke about the team's performance and his affinity towards the sport. He said, "Calicut Heroes are our most formidable opponents but we are confident we will prove our mettle again with our strong line up. Safeer bhai's passion for volleyball has been truly inspirational for all of us. We want to give shout-out to Cody's mother who has flown in all the way from the US to watch him play and support him."

Kolkata Thunderbolts will be up against Mumbai Meteors and Ahmedabad Defenders will be up against Calicut Heroes at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on the sixth day of the Hyderabad leg of the Prime Volleyball League from 19:00 hrs onwards IST on Monday.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)