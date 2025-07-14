Mumbai, July 14: Ahead of Day 5 of the third Test between India and England at Home of Cricket, the Indian team is in a disadvantaged spot as they finished Day four on 58/4 while chasing 193 runs on Sunday. Before the ongoing Lord's Test, Team India had chased targets of 200 or less on 58 occasions. Their record includes 46 wins, eight draws & four losses. They have lost chasing 200 or less (120 Bridgetown 1997, 176 Galle 2015, 194 Birmingham 2018, & 147 Mumbai 2024). India have won nine times while chasing against England targets of 200 or less, while they have lost and drawn a match each. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: Lord’s Poised for Dramatic Conclusion As India Face Stiff Challenge Against England on Day 5.

Their most recent defeat against England while chasing targets of 200 or less was back in 2018 in Birmingham, despite a brilliant hundred in the first innings by former Indian skipper Virat Kohli India fell short of 31 runs. Sam Curran was named player of the match for this all-around performance. 135 runs separate India to edge past England at the Home of Cricket on Day 5.

The team that will win here will have an upper hand over the other in the ongoing series as they will take a 2-1 lead with two Tests remaining in the series, which will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester and The Oval, London, respectively.

At the end of the day's play, KL was left unscathed at 33*. While stars like Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar are yet to come and deliver their services as batters, losing four wickets this early has put India under severe pressure. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: Marcus Trescothick Praises Competitive Edge Between India and England Cricketers, Says ‘Cricket Has Become More Friendly Over the Years’.

On the fifth day, India have a slight edge over the Three Lions as there is still a long batting lineup left in the bank. Pant is in really good form as he scored 74(112) in the first innings. After Pant, India also have the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, who also played a crucial knock in the first innings of the Lord's test match where he scored 72(131).

India also have players like Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar who can be handy with the bat for the visitors. For England, Brydon Carse is in terrific form as he picked two crucial wickets of right-hand batter Karun Nair (14) and captain Shubman Gill (6) in the last 30 minutes of the fourth day of the Test match.

