Lucknow, Apr 12 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujarat Titans by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

LSG chased down the target of 181 with three balls to spare with Aiden Markram (58) and Nicholas Pooran (61) hitting half centuries. Ayush Badoni remained not out on 28 as LSG scored 186 for 4 in 19.3 overs.

Prasidh Krishna (2/26) was the most successful bowler for GT, while Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar took a wicket apiece.

Earlier, captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan struck half centuries to help Gujarat Titans post 180 for 6 after they were invited to bat.

For LSG, Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur took two wickets apiece, while Avesh Khan and Digvesh Rathi got one each.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 180 for 6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 60, Sai Sudharsan 56, Sherfane Rutherford 22; Shardul Thakur 2/34, Ravi Bishnoi 2/36, Avesh Khan 1/32, Digvesh Rathi 1/30).

Lucknow Super Giants: 186 for 4 in 19.3 overs (Aiden Markram 58, Rishabh Pant 21, Nicholas Pooran 61, Ayush Badoni 28 not out; Prasidh Krishna 2/26).

