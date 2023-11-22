New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Speedster Avesh Khan was traded to Rajasthan Royals (RR) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) while Devdutt Padikkal moved to LSG from the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday during the Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window, ahead of the IPL 2024.

Avesh has so far played 47 IPL matches and has 55 IPL wickets to his name. The right-arm pacer, who represented LSG in 22 matches and picked 26 wickets after joining the franchise in 2022, was traded to RR for his existing fee.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Unlikely to Play T20Is For Team India in Near Future: Report.

Meanwhile, Padikkal will head to LSG from RR for his existing fee. The left-handed batter has 57 IPL matches under his belt and has scored 1521 runs with one hundred and nine half-centuries.

He joined RR in 2022 and represented the side in as many as 28 matches, aggregating 637 runs.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Back to Mumbai Indians? Star Indian All-Rounder Reportedly to be Traded By Gujarat Titans In IPL 2024 Transfer Window.

After LSG's trading of Romario Shepherd to Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier this month, this is only the second trade ahead of the tournament next year.

IPL has set a November 26 deadline for the teams to announce their retention lists.

The player auction for the 2024 season will be held in Dubai on December 19.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Gautam Gambhir left the Lucknow-based franchise after serving as LSG's mentor for two years during which the franchise finished third in both seasons.

After making their place in the playoff, they got eliminated by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in the 2022 and 2023 seasons respectively.

Gambhir will now return to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a team that he guided to IPL glory in 2012. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)