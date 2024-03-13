Lecce (Italy), Mar 13 (AP) Former Chelsea assistant Luca Gotti was named Lecce's new coach on Wednesday, two days after Roberto D'Aversa was fired for appearing to headbutt an opposing player.

Gotti was Maurizio Sarri's assistant at Chelsea in 2018-19 and was more recently the head coach at Udinese and Spezia.

Lecce said Gotti was given a contract until the end of the season that will be extended if the southern club avoids relegation.

D'Aversa lost control at the end of Sunday's 1-0 home loss to fellow struggler Hellas Verona.

Verona striker Thomas Henry was arguing with Lecce defender Marin Pongracic after the final whistle when D'Aversa went over to intervene, but instead ended up knocking Henry over with an apparent headbutt directly in front of one of the match officials.

Besides being fired, D'Aversa was given a four-match ban that he will have to serve if he is hired by another club.

Lecce sits a point above the relegation zone after an impressive start to the season when it was undefeated after five matches.

Gotti's debut will come at last-place Salernitana on Saturday.

There have now been 11 coaching changes in the 20-team Serie A this season — including two each at Empoli, Salernitana and Napoli. Sarri's resignation from Lazio was also announced on Wednesday. (AP)

