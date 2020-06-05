Sports News | Luis Suarez Sets Sight on Lifting La Liga Title

Barcelona [Spain], June 5 (ANI): As La Liga inches closer to return, Barcelona's Luis Suarez has set sights on lifting the title and admitted that playing behind closed doors will be peculiar.

"We are not used to playing in so much heat in the middle of summer. We are adapting to playing without a crowd which will be peculiar," the club's official website quoted Suarez as saying.

"We will continue to focus on winning games to win the league title, which is what we all want," he added.

La Liga on Monday announced the dates for the remaining matchdays of the 2019-2020 season with the first match set to be played between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11.

Barcelona will resume the season on June 13 when they will take on Real Mallorca while Real Madrid will hit the ground on June 14 to compete against Eibar.

Suarez had undergone a knee injury back in January. Despite admitting it was difficult, Suarez said he is feeling 'very good' to train with his teammates.

"I feel very good, adapting to training with my team-mates. Returning after an injury is always difficult because you are a little scared but I'm enjoying being back," he said. (ANI)

