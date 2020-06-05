Timo Werner Latest Transfer News Update: Timo Werner to Join Chelsea After Club Agrees to Meet RB Leipzig Striker’s Release Clause

Timo Werner (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Timo Werner could soon be on his way to Chelsea after the club agreed to personal terms with him. The Premier League side are now on verge of pulling through a deal with RB Leipzig to sign the talented German forward. Werner week keen to join Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and has even called Klopp the best coach in the world but with the Reds refusing to meet the striker’s £53 million release clause, Chelsea have hijacked the move and are reportedly ready to his release clause having already agreed on personal terms with the player. George Floyd Protests: German FA Will Not Punish Bundesliga Players for Anti-Racism Messages.

Werner, 24, has been in sensational form this season and have already netted 25 times in the 2019-20 Bundesliga in just 29 appearances. He is just four goals behind Robert Lewandowski in the race for the golden boot. His performances have not only helped RB Leipzig climb to third in the league table but also reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals after beating Tottenham Hotspur. Werner has been courting interest from several top clubs, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Liverpool. Gonzalo Higuain Injury Update: Juventus Striker Suffers Thigh Injury, Could Be Out for Opening Week Post 2019–20 Serie A Resumption.

But Chelsea, who tried to sign the forward in the last winter transfer window have now moved in and already made contacts with Leipzig over a potential deal. According to a report in The Telegraph, Werner has already agreed to a five-year contract with Chelsea with wages worth almost £200,000 a week. The club are now in talks with Leipzig and deal can be made within the next week.

This is, however, not the first time Frank Lampard’s side have attempted to move for the 24-year-old in January when Werner’s release clause was only £36 million. But the striker had ten rebuffed the approach in hopes to win the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig and see out the current season. Chelsea and Lampard will still be on their feet knowing if Liverpool make a bid, Werner could possibly be headed to Anfield.

But despite his urges and interest to join the European champions, Liverpool have gone against making any move for the German and have refused to meet his current release clause, which drops to £36 million in the next 12 months. Anfield bosses have also grown cautious towards making any such deal which heavy money especially keeping the current economic crisis in mind.