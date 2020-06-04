Gonzalo Higuain Injury Update: Juventus Striker Suffers Thigh Injury, Could Be Out for Opening Week Post 2019–20 Serie A Resumption

Gonzalo Higuain (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain is set to miss his side’s opening few games when the Serie A 2019-20 season resumes later this month. The Argentine forward became the latest high-profile player in Serie A to be injured ahead of the season restart with AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic also said to be injured in the training session. Higuain has suffered a thigh muscle injury and could be out for the opening few days of the league leaving the Serie A leaders without their key striker with a little more than three weeks remaining for the season to resume. Juventus travel to Bologna for their opening fixture post the COVID-19 halt. Paulo Dybala Fires Warning to Opponents Ahead of Serie A 2019-20 Restart, Nets Amazing Goal During Juventus Training (Watch Video).

According to a report from Juventus club’s website, the 32-year-old pulled the muscle on his right thigh. “During today’s training session, Gonzalo Higuain suffered a muscle strain on the posterior region of his right thigh,” the club said. “The tests performed have ruled out any lesions. His condition will be monitored in the coming days.” Lionel Messi Injured? Barcelona Star’s Missed Training Session Raises Concern Ahead of La Liga 2019–20 Return.

Higuain moved to Juventus in 2016 after a goal-flooded season with Napoli where he scored a record-breaking 36 goals in just 35 league appearances. The Argentine has, however, struggled to replicate this kind of form at Juventus where in three seasons he has just managed to net 63 times. He has also been sent on loan to AC Milan and Chelsea, where he worked under current Juve coach Maurizio Sarri and returned with him to Old Turin.

The 75-time capped Argentine international, however, is not the only big-name player injured ahead of the season restart with Ibrahimovic and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic also joining the list. AC Milan forward Ibrahimovic suffered a calf-strain on the right leg and will miss the start of the season but is expected to be available from the second week. Milinkovic-Savic, on the other, has a knee injury and has the best chances among all three to recover in time for the season resumption.

Meanwhile, Juventus are tied a two-team battle with Lazio for the Serie A title this season. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side are just a point ahead of Lazio after 26 matches and still have 12 rounds to play.