Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day two of the opening Test between India and England here on Friday.

England 1st innings 246

India 1st innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal c&b Root 80

Rohit Sharma c Stokes b Leach 24

Shubman Gill c Duckett b Hartley 23

KL Rahul batting 55

Shreyas Iyer batting 34

Extras: 6 (b-1, lb-1 w-2, nb-2)

Total: 222/3 in 50 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-123, 3-159

Bowling: Mark Wood 6-0-28-0, Tom Hartley 20-0-97-1, Jack Leach 11-2-32-1, Rehan Ahmed 7-0-37-1, Joe Root 6-0-26-1. PTI

