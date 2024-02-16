Rajkot, Feb 16 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day 2 of the third Test between India and England here on Friday.

Also Read | Ishan Kishan Misses Yet Another Ranji Trophy 2024 Match Despite BCCI’s Ultimatum, Does Not Feature in Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Fixture.

India 1st Innings (Overnight 326/5)

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Root b Wood 10

Also Read | Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024: Indian Women's Team Blank Hong Kong To Secure Medal for First Time.

Rohit Sharma c Stokes b Wood 131

Shubman Gill c Foakes b Wood 0

Rajat Patidar c Duckett b Hartley 5

Ravindra Jadeja c and b Root 112

Sarfaraz Khan run out 62

Kuldeep Yadav c Foakes b James Anderson 4

Dhruv Jurel batting 31

Ravichandran Ashwin batting 25

Extras (B-2, LB-3, NB-2, W-1) 8

Total (For seven wickets in 113 overs) 388

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-24, 3-33, 4-237, 5-314, 6-331, 7-331.

Bowling: James Anderson 25-7-61-1, Mark Wood 23-2-95-3, Tom Hartley 32-5-93-1, Joe Root 16-3-70-1, Rehan Ahmed 17-0-64-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)