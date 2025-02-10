Paris, Feb 10 (AP) Coach Paulo Fonseca pledged to bring attacking soccer back to Lyon, and his players obeyed him by routing Reims 4-0 in the French league on Sunday.

Fonseca took charge at the end of January when Pierre Sage was fired after six games without a win.

In Fonseca's first game in charge, Lyon played well despite losing 3-2 at Marseille last weekend. This time they completely dominated against Reims, with four different scorers underlining the slick teamwork.

After left back Nicolas Tagliafico volleyed in a cross from Corentin Tolisso late in the first half, Tolisso headed in Rayan Cherki's cross midway through the second.

Cherki made it 3-0 in the 79th minute and, after Reims midfielder Patrick Zabi was red-carded, Georgia's Georges Mikautadze turned in a cross from the lively Cherki.

The win moved Lyon above Lens into sixth place and two points behind Lille in fifth spot.

Later Sunday, Marseille looked to strengthen its grip on second place with a win at Angers.

OTHER MATCHES

Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha scored his ninth league goal of the season as mid-table Strasbourg beat rock-bottom Montpellier 2-0.

Ivory Coast midfielder Hamed Traore also grabbed his ninth of the campaign for Auxerre, but the Burgundy side conceded a late equalizer in a 2-2 draw with Toulouse.

The visitors were rescued in the 89th by 19-year-old forward Noah Edjouma's first senior goal.

Runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain thumped Monaco 4-1 on Friday. (AP)

