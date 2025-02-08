21 games into the season, Luis Enrique’s PSG side is undefeated in the Ligue 1 and leads the points table with healthy point difference. The side extended the lead to 13 points now with a 4-1 win over third placed and close rivals AS Monaco. Vitinha opened the scoring in the sixth minute, while three goals in the second half handed the defending champions a comfortable win. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored a brace while Ousmane Dembele netted one for the winning team. Le Mans 0-2 PSG, French Cup 2024-25: Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola Score in Nervy Win.

PSG vs Monaco, Ligue 1 2024-25

Nice evening at the Parc 🤩 🔴 THIS IS PARIS 🔵 pic.twitter.com/H2wVC7OONy — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 7, 2025

