Shanghai, May 10 (PTI) Madhura Dhamangaonkar capped her dream comeback event with a stunning 139-138 win over USA's Carson Krahe, clinching her maiden individual World Cup gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 here on Saturday.

Madhura, who is unranked in the World Archery rankings for not competing at the international level for three years, was trailing 81-85 after a costly seven in the third end.

But the 24-year-old showed remarkable composure under pressure, dropping just one point in a near-flawless fourth end to level the score at 110-all.

In the decider, she held her nerves with two perfect 10s -- both X scores of arrows closer to the centre -- and a 9 to edge past Krahe by one -pont in a thrilling finish.

This was Madhura's third medal of the event, having earlier won a silver in the women's team event and a bronze in the compound mixed team event alongside Abhishek Verma, marking a remarkable return to international archery after three years.

