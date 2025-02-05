Mumbai, February 5: Indian badminton player and Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal reached Prayagraj to take part in the ongoing Maha Kumbh and will be taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Nehwal spoke to ANI as she prepared to take a dip. She has come to Prayagraj along with her father and hailed the UP government for their arrangements and organisation of the Maha Kumbh. Anmol Kharb Wins Gold Medal in Women’s Singles Badminton at National Games 2025 After Beating Anupama Upadhyaya.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "We have come to Triveni Sangam and it looks like a big festival. It is my good fortune that I am here and I cannot wait to see what kind of atmosphere there will be. It is good to see people enjoying it here and how people have so much faith in god."

Saina Nehwal's Interview at Maha Kumbh

#WATCH | #MahaKumbh2025 | Prayagraj, UP: Olympian Badminton player Saina Nehwal says, "I have come to the Triveni Sangam and it is a huge festival. I am fortunate that I got the opportunity to come here... I am happy that everyone became united and showed how strong we can be...… pic.twitter.com/knWUDWnfe1 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

"Hats off to the UP government, they have worked so hard, setting up these wonderful tents and making such good arrangement. I have come with my father. Where else you will get to see such a spiritual festival in other parts of the world? People from the entire world are coming here. It is such a big thing," she added.

Nehwal prayed for the progress of the country, its youth doing well and the older having a good health in their lives. The sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj is witnessing an unceasing wave of devotion as Mahakumbh progresses with an overwhelming influx of pilgrims, saints, and Kalpvasis. Indian Shuttlers To Attend Preparatory Camp in Guwahati Ahead of Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2025.

By 8 a.m. on Wednesday, over 3.748 million devotees had taken a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati, increasing the deep spiritual fervour surrounding the grand religious congregation.

This includes more than 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 2.748 million pilgrims who arrived in the early hours to seek divine blessings.

According to Uttar Pradesh government data, the total number of bathers since the commencement of Mahakumbh has exceeded 382 million as of February 4, underling the event's unparalleled spiritual and cultural significance.

With weeks still remaining in the Mahakumbh, the numbers are expected to soar even higher. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj today. The Prime Minister will take a holy dip at the Sangam and offer prayers to Maa Ganga. Indian Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth Bows Out of Thailand Masters 2025.

Prominent personalities from various fields have also taken the holy dip at the Sangam, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his Cabinet; producer Vinod Bhanushali and lead singer of British band Coldplay, Christ Martin, along with his girlfriend and actress Dakota Johnson, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck also took holy dip accompanied with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)