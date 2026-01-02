Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): The Maharashtra Under-19 Women's team etched their name in history by clinching the BCCI Women's Under-19 One Day Trophy 2025-26, delivering a commanding all-round performance in the final against Gujarat at the MCA International Stadium, Gahunje, Pune, according to a release.

Opting to bat first, Gujarat posted a competitive total of 223 runs. Diya Vardhani led the charge with a fine knock of 81 runs, while Charlie Solanki contributed 56 runs. Maharashtra's disciplined bowling effort was led by Prerna Sawant, who delivered a decisive spell to claim three crucial wickets. Grisha Kataria also impressed with a brilliant four-wicket haul, applying consistent pressure on the Gujarat batting line-up.

In reply, Maharashtra displayed remarkable composure and maturity in their chase. The team reached the target by scoring 226 runs in 39.4 overs, losing only three wickets to register a convincing seven-wicket victory. Jeeya Singh anchored the innings with a well-crafted 57 runs, while Akshaya Jadhav remained unbeaten on 54. Bhavika Ahire played a vital role with a quickfire unbeaten 46, steering Maharashtra to a memorable triumph.

Congratulating the team, Shri Rohit Pawar said, "Hearty congratulations to the Maharashtra Under-19 Women's team for winning the trophy through outstanding teamwork throughout the tournament. The Senior Women's team and now the Under-19 Women's team winning national titles is a matter of great pride. Maharashtra women's cricket is reaching new heights, and it can certainly be said that women's cricket in the state is witnessing its golden phase. My special congratulations to all the players, coaches, support staff and selectors."

This title marks another significant milestone for Maharashtra cricket, and it will serve as an inspiration for future young cricketing talent. (ANI)

