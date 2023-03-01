Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 1 (ANI): A masterclass from batter Dawid Malan helped England overcome a fall of wickets from the other side to record a hard-fought three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first ODI of the three-match series at Mirpur on Wednesday.

With this win, England is 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Chasing 210, England lost opener Jason Roy (4) to all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Roy's string of low scores continued with this knock.

Phil Salt attempted to rebuild the inning with Malan, but his leg stump was cleaned up by Taijul Islam for just 12 runs.

Taijul Islam got his second wicket, dismissing James Vince for just six runs. While Taskin Ahmed cleaned up skipper Jos Buttler for just nine runs. England was in a worrisome situation at 65/4 in 16.1 overs.

Malan joined forces with debutant Will Jacks, with the latter playing some aggressive cricket, hitting some boundaries and sixes. They took their side to the 100-run mark, but all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Jacks for 26 off 31 balls, consisting of three fours and a six. Half of England's team was back in the hut for just 103 runs.

All-rounder Moeen Ali attempted to revive England's fortunes in the run-chase, but Miraz and Taijul struck to remove him for 14 and Chris Woakes (7). England was 161/7 in 38.5 overs.

Malan's presence kept England's hopes alive and he brought up his century in 134 balls. He formed a 51-run stand for the eighth wicket win Adil Rashid (17*) to win the match for England and also hit the winning boundary, with eight balls to go. Malan finished with 114* in 145 balls, with eight fours and four sixes.

Taijul took 3/54, while Miraz took 2/35. Taskin and Shakib took a scalp each.

Earlier, Bangladesh was bundled out for just 209 runs after electing to bat first. Najmul Hossain Shanto (58), Mahmudullah (31) and skipper Tamim Iqbal (23) made some valuable contributions with the bat for their side.

Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers with a spell of 2/37. Mark Wood, Mooen took two wickets, while Woakes and Jacks took one wicket each.

Malan won the 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant ton.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 209 (Najmul Shanto 58, Mahmudullah 31, Jofra Archer 2/37) lost to England: 212/7 in 48.4 overs (Dawid Malan 114*, Will Jacks 26, Taijul Islam 3/54). (ANI)

