Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 8 (ANI): Indian shuttler HS Prannoy cruised into the semi-finals of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2022 on Friday after beating Kanta Tsuneyama.

Playing on Court 1, Prannoy's defence was solid and the jump smashes & net-play were delightful. But the highlight was the composure he showed at the end.

Prannoy defeated Kanta Tsuneyama 25-23, 22-20, in a match that lasted for one hour. He becomes the only Indian to reach the semifinals in the tournament.

The 29-year-old shuttler completely dominated the proceedings in both rounds and secured his semi-finals berth.

Earlier in the day, Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu crashed out of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2022 on Friday after losing to Tai Tzu-ying 13-21, 21-12, 12-21 in the quarter-finals.

Sindhu started the decider well and was in the game even at the break but seemed like she started getting frustrated by Tzu-ying's fightback and her own fine margins with challenges. (ANI)

